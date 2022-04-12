English
    Canada grants India market access for banana, baby corn; exports to begin soon

    The decision was taken after negotiations between Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay last week, the government said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Canada, one of the lucrative markets for agricultural products, has given the nod for the import of bananas and baby corn from India. Officials in New Delhi have confirmed that the export of both the products will begin soon.

    The move is expected to benefit banana farmers, who are majorly spread across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

    In a statement issued on April 9, the government said the export of fresh bananas will begin with immediate effect, and baby corn will be exported from this month.

    The decision was finalised following the negotiations held on April 7 between Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay, the government said.

    "Canada informed that export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from April 2022 after update of directive D-95-28: plant protection import and domestic movement requirements for corn and the automated import reference system," the statement added.

    Notably, India accounts for nearly 25 percent of the global banana exports, an IANS report said last year. The country had exported a total of 1.91 lakh tonne of the fruit, worth Rs 619 crore, in FY2020-21. This was marginally lower as compared to the export of 1.95 lakh tonne of banana, worth Rs 616 crore, in FY2019-20.



    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:22 pm
