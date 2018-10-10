App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can VTB Bank, JSW Steel put in solo bids for Essar Steel?

Going by the Supreme Court order, it may not be possible

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
 
 
Even as Numetal and ArcelorMittal mull their options after being asked to clear dues to bid for Essar Steel, VTB Bank and JSW Steel have shown interest to make a solo bid for the stressed steel maker.

But going by the order of Supreme Court, it may not be possible.

"The order is clear that the bids submitted in the second round need to be considered by the CoC. The Supreme Court has not granted liberty to enter into negotiations with both bidders or invite fresh bids," said Suharsh Sinha, Consultant at law firm AZB & Partners.

Soon after the October 4 order, VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin had remarked that the Russian bank continues to be interested in Essar Steel. The statement had led to talks about VTB Bank going alone for Essar Steel.

JSW Steel has also said it is looking at legal options on bidding for the stressed steel company.

While VTB Bank is the lead shareholder in Numetal, JSW Steel had joined the consortium in the second round bid.

"Given the limited time left in the CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) and the SC directive to examine the second round of bids, it is highly unlikely that new bidders will get a chance to submit resolution plans," adds Sinha.

In its October 4 order, the Court had asked Numetal and ArcelorMittal to clear the dues within two weeks. Since then, the two sides have been silent. "A lot of talks are being held on both sides, involving lawyers and senior management. A decision will be taken soon," said a senior executive from the industry.

Numetal's options look fewer, going by Supreme Court's order.

"Numetal will have to clear dues of not only Essar steel but other Ruia group of companies which are declared as NPAs for more than one year," said Sinha. That would amount to over Rs 60,000 crore.

The steep amount has further fueled talks on VTB Bank possibly asking for the insolvency proceedings against Essar Steel to be dissolved if Numetal opts to pay off the dues.

"It is too late to take the resolution out of insolvency court, as this has to be done within 90 days of admitting it," says Sinha.

But this hasn't stopped murmurs in the industry about a possible step by VTB Bank in the next two days.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

