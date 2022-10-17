Can Rohit wield the magic wand for India in T20 World Cup, or will Australia break the jinx?

The ICC 2022 T20 World Cup began on October 16 (Image Source: ICC via Twitter)

The Super 12 stage of the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gets under way with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on last year’s finalists New Zealand in a Trans-Tasman clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

For the first time, Australia is hosting the T20 World Cup and they are best placed to retain the title. In all the previous editions, no team has defended the title successfully, nor has any host nation lifted the glittering trophy in the shortest format.

Australia is well on course to becoming the first team to break that jinx. However, it will not be easy. Such is the T20 format that there are no firm favourites and the team that gets familiar with the conditions, makes minimum mistakes, and also has luck on its side when it matters most will emerge victorious. In Australia, it is the extra bounce that the teams have to get used to, besides the longer boundaries.

There has been a lot of expectation every time India has entered the T20 World Cup. A surprise winner in the inaugural edition in 2007, when T20 international cricket was at its nascent stage, India showed promise in the next six editions. It has entered the final only on one other occasion, in 2014, and made it to the semi-finals at home in 2016. In the other four editions, India did not advance to the knock-outs.

India failed to qualify for the semi-finals last year in the UAE. With Virat Kohli stepping down from T20 captaincy at the end of it, many expect the new captain, Rohit Sharma, to wield the magic wand and guide India to World Cup triumph like he led Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented five IPL titles.

India has had a brilliant run going into the World Cup, winning 26 of 35 T20Is since the last World Cup, clinching eight bilateral series out of nine, and levelling against South Africa. Most of the wins, though, have come at home. However, India’s inability to win the Asia Cup in Dubai in conditions similar to home raises a lot of questions.

India’s death-overs bowling has been a question mark lately, and that has got largely to do with the absence of their pace spearheads, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, due to injuries. Patel, after recovering from his injury, has not been his usual self.

Here, we look at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the four main contenders — India, Pakistan, Australia and England. One of them is likely to emerge triumphant at the expansive Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

INDIA

Strengths: ranked number 1 in the world in this format, India has the who’s who of batting, each a match-winner in his own right. In captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they have the two highest scorers in T20Is (3,737 and 3,712 runs, respectively). Sharma and Kohli are also the highest scorers in T20 World Cups among those currently playing, with 847 runs and 845 runs, respectively.

The presence of Rohit’s opening partner K. L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya make the Indian batting line-up something to be envious of. India will also derive confidence from the fact that they have done brilliantly in T20Is on Australian soil, winning seven of 12, with one `No Result,’ and losing only four. These include two series wins in 2016 and 2020.

Weaknesses: the bowling is a worrying factor. Without the death-overs specialist with the lethal yorker, Jasprit Bumrah, out due to a back injury, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, out due to a knee injury sustained during the Asia Cup, the Indian bowling line-up is weak.

Add to that their inability to save runs in the death-overs in recent times. Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s expensive 19th overs – 19 against Pakistan, 14 against Sri Lanka, and 16 against Australia – are what the Indians have to address aggressively if they are to defend totals successfully.

Time and again, Indian bowlers have been unable to bundle out the opposition after having them in dire straits early on. Whenever they take the first five or six wickets quickly, they often let the opposition batting recover, frittering away the advantage.

Opportunities: Bumrah and Jadeja’s loss is Md. Shami’s and Axar Patel’s gain. Though the replacements are not at the same level as Bumrah and Jadeja, it gives them an opportunity to shine. It also gives rising left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh a chance to step up to the responsibility of being a spearhead bowler. Harshal Patel needs to pick up wickets as well, something that he has done regularly for his franchise in the IPL.

Threats: opener K. L. Rahul has batted slowly at the top of the order twice in the last few weeks, wasting deliveries. He is a much better batsman than his 36 off 39 balls against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. He is also better than his 56-ball 51 not-out against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. When on song, he scores quickly and makes batting look easy. His struggle for runs puts the other batsmen under pressure, and there is always the threat of India losing wickets in their attempt to accelerate.

Deepak Hooda has a T20I century, but the talented player’s lack of match practice may be a bit of a bother. The Indian team can be vulnerable to the short stuff and the traps that opposition teams set for them at the boundary behind square leg. They are also vulnerable to left-arm pacers.

PAKISTAN

Strengths: runner-up in the inaugural edition, winner in the second, and semi-finalists in three other editions, Pakistan has been among the most consistent sides in the tournament’s history.

With a success rate of 61.25 percent, they are third, behind Sri Lanka and India. The return to the squad of their key left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi (who missed the Asia Cup, despite which Pakistan entered the finals last month), the roaring run of their wicketkeeper-batsman Md. Rizwan, and captain Babar Azam’s return to form is what Pakistan will count on if they are to regain the title they won in 2009 under Younis Khan. Not to forget the fire in their pace bowling department. In the absence of Afridi, Pakistan had their bowling department ably manned by Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohd. Hasnain.

Weaknesses: the middle-order has been a worry. They depend heavily on their openers, Md. Rizwan and Azam, to take them to a big score or to chase down a target. The middle-order has not been complementing the openers, who are ranked 1 and 3 in the ICC T20 rankings. This has forced the selectors to effect changes in the line-up that played the Asia Cup, bringing in Test opener Shan Masood. Their T20I record in Australia is abysmal. They are yet to win a T20I there, having played four and lost three, with one No Result.

Opportunities: the appointment of Australian batting great Matthew Hayden as consultant for the second consecutive World Cup is a major asset for Pakistan. With the World Cup being held in Australia, there can be none better than Hayden to guide them, especially their brittle middle-order. It was under Hayden that Pakistan made it to the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year, only to lose to Australia.

This also presents an opportunity for Azam to return to the glorious form that took him to the number 1 rank in T20Is not long ago, before being upstaged by Rizwan and relegated to number 3 by India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

Fakhar Zaman, who was originally a stand-by, has been named in the playing 15 after leg-spinner Usman Qadir failed to recover from a hairline fracture to his left thumb. This provides the left-handed Zaman another opportunity to prove himself as a batsman.

Threats: Pakistan are pinning their hopes on Shaheen Afridi, who is coming back from a right knee ligament injury. Having started bowling early this month, Afridi may be rusty as he has not had match practice going into the World Cup. Having missed action since July, Afridi may get back his rhythm by playing the warm-up matches. Whether that will happen, one cannot say.

The induction of Test opener Shan Masood on the back of his form in the T20 Blast in England and the National T20 in Pakistan is a gamble Pakistan have taken. He was given his maiden T20 cap in the home series against England last month.

AUSTRALIA

Strengths: home advantage works best for Australia. They won the ICC Cricket World Cup at home in 2015. Though it took Australia seven editions to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title, it won’t be a surprise if they go on to win the title for the second consecutive edition. The selectors have made just one change to the squad that won the title last year.

They have kept faith in captain Aaron Finch’s leadership despite his indifferent form. In David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, they have the most potent combination at the top, changing the face of the game with their partnerships in quick time. And, they have the firepower in the middle, plus the pace and spin combination to do the job just like they did in the UAE last year. Pacer Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa are ranked number 1 and 3 among T20I bowlers. Mitchell Marsh being ready to bowl again in T20s is also good news for Australia.

Weaknesses: for the first time in his T20I career, Finch’s batting average went below 30 in in 2021 and has stayed there this year too. Thus, there is added pressure on fellow opener Warner and Marsh, the number 3 batsman.

While the selectors continue to manage their workloads carefully, giving the World Cup players adequate rest, there is also the fear of injuries that might hamper their plans of retaining the trophy.

Australia is prone to succumbing to pressure and losing wickets in a heap. The bowler Pat Cummins is not as effective in T20s as he is in ODIs and Tests, where he is the number 1. The form of the big-hitter Glenn Maxwell is a concern, as also the fitness of a few of their key players.

Opportunities: the only change to the 2021 World Cup-winning squad is the inclusion of the power-hitter and newcomer Tim David, who has been drafted in place of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. Having acquired a reputation as a big hitter, swatting the cricket ball for sixes with great ease, David has a golden opportunity to win the game on his own. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recently said: “David is the sort of player that can actually win the Australian team a World Cup in a finisher sort of a role.”

Threats: no team has defended the T20 World Cup nor has any nation won the tournament as the host. The sixth-ranked Australia faces the pressure of attempting both. They also face the problem of plenty. Warner, an explosive batsman, has recently said that it’s tough for the selectors to fit Tim David in the finisher’s role as the team already has Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Though leg-spinner Adam Zampa is ranked fourth and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is the second-choice spinner, the spin department may not be as effective in Australia as they were in Dubai in the 2021 World Cup. Agar has not played much in recent times and may be lacking match practice, while Zampa has to be more consistent with his accuracy and cut down the short balls.

ENGLAND

Strengths: England is a force to reckon with in white ball cricket, being the ODI world champions, and ranked second in T20Is. They have got all the bases covered, right from the top order, with captain Jos Buttler leading the way.

He loves the ball coming nicely on to his bat and struck form in the T20I series against Australia just before the World Cup, after missing the 7-match series in Pakistan due to a calf injury. He scored an attacking 68 in Perth and an unbeaten 65 in Canberra.

The English side is packed with all-rounders, led by Ben Stokes, and includes Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran. Most are T20 specialists, with some, including leg-spinner Adil Rashid, even quitting red-ball cricket to prolong their white-ball careers.

England’s added advantage in the World Cup is the presence of Australian minds among their coaching staff, including Matthew Mott as head coach, David Saker, and batting great Mike Hussey as coaching consultants.

Weaknesses: the match-fitness of some of their key players may be playing on the minds of the English think-tank. Swing bowler Chris Woakes and pacer Mark Wood are returning from injuries, and getting into match fitness against Pakistan and Australia ahead of the World Cup.

The top-order firepower may be missing as Jason Roy has been dropped following poor form during the English summer. Likewise the absence of Johnny Bairstow, who lent solidity to the middle-order, will also be felt. Bairstow hurt his leg playing golf last month.

Opportunities: the surprise recall of opener Alex Hales after three-and-a-half years, and the inclusion of Phil Salt for his domestic performances, in place of Roy and Bairstow, throw open opportunities for these batsmen.

Leading his first ICC World Cup, Buttler has large shoes to fill after Eoin Morgan, who led the England limited-overs side for a long time and made them a formidable force, retired earlier this year.

Threats: Buttler taking time to settle in could backfire, as quick runs are what teams want in the Power Play with fielding restrictions in force. If wickets fall at the other end, pressure could mount on Buttler, and in the process England will face the danger of not having enough runs on board.

It is entirely different once Buttler gets going — he accelerates like very few in the game today. IPL 2022, in which he scored 863 runs with four centuries and four fifties, showed how destructive Buttler could be. However, it also gave a glimpse of Buttler consuming deliveries and later succumbing to pressure.

The separation of the Buttler-Roy combine, and his new partner (either Hales or Salt) will have to click straightaway for England to have a good start. England’s left-arm medium-pacer Reece Topley, who has the most wickets by an England bowler in T20Is this year (17), is prone to injuries and took a break from The Hundred so as to not risk injury before the World Cup.