Can machines connect with ‘the human’?

Do you think the machine has smartly tracked the emotion and subtly touched the customer in a way that leaves him or her feeling great about the organization and with good memories to share with family and friends?

My birthday was a few days ago, I received greetings from family, friends and a few thoughtful machine intelligent organizations.

I thank the companies that took the trouble to wish me. I do appreciate the gesture. But closer observation and my obsession for a great customer experience led to study each greeting closely. A few caught my attention and led me thinking on how they connect, what they communicate, and if they really touched me artificially or emotionally.

The purpose of this post is not to be critical but to help them get better or innovative with their customer connect.

The image below is a greeting that I saw on my smart phone. Landscape or portrait mode it was the same image. I was happy that they remembered and sent me wishes. But was I happy to see the image that you see here? Surely not! A bank of their stature had still to perfect the way on how their thoughtful greeting was seen in all devices. In fact, I thought that it was pretty basic to ensure the full images shows in all devices.

Below is another greeting from a company that has my name and email id in their database and scheduled for release on 30Nov 06:32AM. I am sure other customers having their birthday on 30Nov must have received a similar greeting…… at 06:32AM. Super, but did this greeting really connect with me? Did it leave me ‘WOW’? No, not really. Then what has the company achieved with the exercise. Just going through the motions of wishing the customer?

Moving on, here is a personalised greeting from the desk of the Chief Executive himself. ‘WOW’. I got a greeting from him but if ever I had an issue that needs his intervention would I be able to contact him? Or for that matter, do you think the chief executive really knows Gangadhar Krishna? Think about it. Once again did the greeting really connect?

And this mail actually left me WOW. It was from the Hon. PM Narendra Modi. I am aware it is sent using machine intelligence with digital signature. I also know it is a herculean task to reach out to him but the gesture carried a thoughtful flavour to it. He does not know me from Adam. But the fact that some of his programs do make attempts to connect with the common man gives a slim hope to connect, should the need ever arise. Scores of birthday boys must gave received this greeting today. Wonder how they felt!

Now all greetings though wanting to feel personalised were impersonal in some form or the other. But here is a ‘plain jane’ greeting which I felt was honest and transparent with their wishes. Yes, it is a machine sent greeting and it is not very fancy. A simple text wishing for the day and sent by the team.

It is natural to be critical but could these organizations have used artificial intelligence to touch human emotions? I think they can. If they take the effort, think seriously on how to humanise machine knowledge, take the data from the machine and put their heart into it and go the extra mile they will differentiate themselves from the herd. Let’s see how could they have done better. Here are few suggestions I can think of

1) Have relationship managers send personal greetings or mails to their customers. Use the machine to retrieve customer information and share with respective relationship managers. These manager then send personalised greetings or call their customers to wish. This has to be diligently practised. And for that, make it a part of their KPI.

2) If there is no relationship manager, the customer service agent or call centre agents can call customers to wish them for their birthday. A human voice wishing a customer connects better than hollow words sent over the net.

3) Send your customers a cake, bouquet or small gift. I am sure the company can afford for all the money they make from him. And even if they cannot afford but are still in business then it is important to win back customers with these gestures. It is called service recovery.

4) Send shopping vouchers for whatever value you think would widen the eyes of your customer. But please, please, please do not add T&C in it. The absence of T&C should be noticeable to the customer that he feels free and happy to come by, shop with you and look forward to his birthday month. Be bold, be the best, be the leader in customer experience.

5) I am not a techy, but I do know that once you have shared your name, date of birth, email and telephone you have exposed yourself to such an extent that the machines are constantly tracking you and know every little detail about you. The company has information that your spouse does not know. If I am right then they ought to creatively use the machine information and personalise the connect with their customer.

For example, suppose you have been checking on a particular product (a blue dress) over the past two months but have not purchased it. The machine is tracking your visits. The company could send a greeting to the customer with a note

‘We wish you a happy and healthy birthday. For your birthday month we are offering a special discount of 20% on all products you purchase in a single visit in Dec. And specially for you we wish to extend a 35% discount on that blue dress you have been looking up. We know you love it and we just want you to have it. Wishing you a super year ahead. From all of us at XXX stores.’

Look within your business, check with your employees, chat up your customers, brainstorm and you will come with many more ways to take the aid of machines and personalise your connect with the customer.

Machines may leave a customer in ‘AWE’ but can they ‘WOW’ him? Surely they can, to some extent.