Can India host the FIFA World Cup?

In October the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the possibility of India hosting a FIFA World Cup, and when it could be done. However, India still has a long way to go before it can play host. The country needs to update its stadium infrastructure to create a few more high-calibre venues that are capable of passing FIFA’s strict tests. Travel infrastructure would also need to be updated to allow fans to travel across the vast country from match to match. India will also have to pass a three-stage bidding process to compete for and host the largest sports tournament in the world.