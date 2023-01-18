Budget 2023 | Can FM Sitharaman crack the Crypto code in the Budget?

In last year’s Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on crypto transactions that some interpreted as a backdoor legalisation of private virtual assets while others called it a smart bid to discourage crypto gambling.

A year later, as Sitharaman prepares to give her Budget speech in 2023, India has not moved any further on crypto regulations. The question is will Sitharaman offer any clarity in this Budget? The FM, in fact, has a good case to set the tone on the crypto regulations in this Budget—the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) open call for an outright crypto ban.

In the last one year, since Sitharaman’s last Budget speech, the RBI top officials have publicly endorsed a crypto ban at least twice. The first by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on February 14, 2022 (a few days after Sitharaman’s Budget announcement) and then by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last week speaking at an event in Mumbai. For those who missed, Rabi Sankar said banning cryptocurrency is "perhaps the most advisable choice open to India".

"We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated and found that none of them stand up to basic scrutiny," Sankar said. A few days ago, Das too called for a ban on cryptocurrencies citing the bigger ramifications to the financial system and the potential danger of crypto turning into an unregulated medium of transaction beyond the control of the monetary policy authority of the country.

'Not even a tulip'

On earlier many occasions too, Das has warned against cryptocurrencies saying these so-called assets have no underlying, “not even a tulip” clearly laying out the risks involved in letting Crypto currencies grow.. “I think it is my duty to tell investors that what they are investing in cryptocurrencies, they should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should keep in mind that these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (asset). Not even a tulip,” Das said on one occasion.

There is no rationale for the government to ignore RBI’s red flags. Such warnings from the central bank on any financial product or instrument are unprecedented and are a clear message to the government on what it should do on crypto. There is no reliable data on crypto investments in India. According to some industry estimates, there are approximately 1.5 crore Indians who have invested in cryptocurrencies holding Rs 15,000 crore. There are 350 startups which operate in blockchain and crypto. Crypto exchanges, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber and others, have seen a big rush in demand from users. The RBI, in 2018, banned all banks from dealing in cryptocurrencies but a Supreme Court order overturned this ban on a plea by the Internet and Mobile Association of India. The court said while the RBI has the power to regulate virtual currencies, in the absence of any legislation, the business of dealing in these currencies ought to be treated as a legitimate trade that is protected by the fundamental right to carry on any occupation, trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. Government stand ambiguous While the RBI is clearly not comfortable with the idea of cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange, the government’s stance on this issue is not clear. Earlier, the government had proposed to present a Bill to regulate cryptocurrencies called The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021. The Bill had provisions to make any dealings in cryptocurrency illegal. But there is no clarity on this yet. There are several examples where innocent but greedy investors got trapped in risky instruments hoping to make huge returns in short while. There have been n-number of Ponzi schemes, gambling or “double your money in 6 months” schemes that have endlessly trapped investors. Crypto investments with no regulatory protection or legal backing are already in that zone. The government shouldn’t let it happen. Budget is a big opportunity for FM Sitharaman to make things right, taking the message from Mint Road.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.

