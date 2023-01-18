 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023 | Can FM Sitharaman crack the Crypto code in the Budget?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The finance minister has a golden opportunity to set the tone for crypto regulation taking cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s clear messaging on crypto dangers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In last year’s Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 per cent tax on crypto transactions that some interpreted as a backdoor legalisation of private virtual assets while others called it a smart bid to discourage crypto gambling.

A year later, as Sitharaman prepares to give her Budget speech in 2023, India has not moved any further on crypto regulations. The question is will Sitharaman offer any clarity in this Budget? The FM, in fact, has a good case to set the tone on the crypto regulations in this Budget—the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) open call for an outright crypto ban.

In the last one year, since Sitharaman’s last Budget speech, the RBI top officials have publicly endorsed a crypto ban at least twice. The first by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on February 14, 2022 (a few days after Sitharaman’s Budget announcement) and then by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last week speaking at an event in Mumbai. For those who missed, Rabi Sankar said banning cryptocurrency is "perhaps the most advisable choice open to India".

"We have examined the arguments proffered by those advocating that cryptocurrencies should be regulated and found that none of them stand up to basic scrutiny," Sankar said. A few days ago, Das too called for a ban on cryptocurrencies citing the bigger ramifications to the financial system and the potential danger of crypto turning into an unregulated medium of transaction beyond the control of the monetary policy authority of the country.

'Not even a tulip'

On earlier many occasions too, Das has warned against cryptocurrencies saying these so-called assets have no underlying, “not even a tulip” clearly laying out the risks involved in letting Crypto currencies grow.. “I think it is my duty to tell investors that what they are investing in cryptocurrencies, they should keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. They should keep in mind that these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (asset). Not even a tulip,” Das said on one occasion.