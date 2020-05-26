Can fly, won’t fly: Air travel resumes but Indians may not take to the skies any sooner

Even as the internet gushed at this five year-old kid flying all alone to meet his mother on the very first day of flight resumption, most Indians are not planning to take to the skies soon.

As many as 76 percent of Indians don’t have any plans of taking a flight in the next 30 days, as per a survey by LocalCircles. The two-poll survey received around 16,000 votes from 212 districts of the country.

Only 21 percent say one or more members of their household will likely be taking a flight within the next 30 days.

The government resumed domestic flights partially from May 25. Though the government’s move was appreciated mostly, states like Maharashtra, hesitantly agreed to allow domestic flights considering the rising number of cases in the state.

Catch all the live updates on Coronavirus in our dedicated LIVE blog here

Moreover, the flying norms laid out by the Centre, strict as they are, created more confusion once states shared their mandatory quarantine measures for passengers after landing in the destination cities.

13 states as of May 24 mandated a 14-day quarantine for incoming fliers from different states.

As far as travel by trains is concerned, only 10 percent of those who participated in the survey said that one or more members of their household will likely be taking a train in June.

From June 1 onwards, 200 IRCTC special trains will be running apart from the 30 air-conditioned trains that are already running since mid-May.

The survey establishes that most of the respondents travelling by air or trains are “primarily the ones who were stranded due to sudden lockdown on March 22 or individuals on temporary assignment/studies in different cities and going back home or those wanting to visit aged or unwell family members or be with them”.

Further, among those planning to travel by flights in the next 30 days, only 5 percent of them are business travellers.

If nothing else, airlines are sure to have a tough time taking off amid the dark clouds COVID-19.

Follow all of our coverage on Coronavirus here.



