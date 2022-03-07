CAMS to buy fintech startup Fintuple

Once the deal is completed, Fintuple will become a subsidiary of CAMS. (Photo: Pexels)

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider for mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIF) and portfolio managers (PMS), is set to acquire majority stake in Fintuple Technologies Private Limited (Fintuple).

Fintuple is a fintech offering platform and API solutions for AIFs, portfolio managers, custodians and distributors.

Founded in 2018, Fintuple is a new age start-up which has launched niche technology offerings in the areas of client digital on-boarding, KYC, fund data, fact sheets and analysis and other digital support solutions for AIF and PMS.

Read also: Is it the right time to buy AMC stocks?

CAMS has entered into share subscription and purchase agreement and shareholders’ agreement with the existing promoters and shareholders of Fintuple Technologies Private Limited (Fintuple) and with Fintuple to make a strategic investment in Fintuple by way of a primary and secondary acquisition amounting to 51% of the total paid-up share capital in the form of equity shares .

The transaction is expected to be completed by March 31. Once the deal is completed, Fintuple will become a subsidiary of CAMS.

CAMS was founded in 1993. It got listed sometime in September 2020 following an initial public offering. Well known private equity firm Warburg Pincus holds around 23.75% equity in the company. Institutional shareholders have around 43.68%. The rest is held by the public.

“The acquisition of the shares of Fintuple will be done at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation. The said pre-money enterprise valuation has not been disclosed due to reasons of confidentiality,” CAMS said in a filing with the stock exchange.

“The transaction will be in the direction of CAMS 'vision of providing technologically-superior products in fast-growing BFSI space, in general, and AIF / PMS,” it said.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS, said, “We expect the AIF and PMS markets to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the next decade, and hence found investing into Fintuple as a great opportunity that will assist CAMS and Fintuple in building overall market reach and driving innovation. “Kaushik Narayan, Co-Founder of Fintuple, said that the synergy between CAMS and Fintuple’s solutions could be leveraged to solve industry problems and partner with clients to build unique, friction-less experiences for their customers.