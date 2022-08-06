CAMS Q1 PAT up 2.4% to Rs 65 crore

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds Computer Age Management Services on Saturday reported a 2.4 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 64.78 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 63.24 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Its revenue rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 201.18 crore in the three months to June 2021.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director CAMS Ltd, said that despite the volatile market situation, individual investor confidence remained high with buoyant equity net inflows supported by predictable, strong SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) collections of nearly Rs 7,000 crore every month.

New SIPs clocking 10 lakh plus monthly registrations is another key trend pointing to mutual fund as the preferred route for long-term investors, he said. ”Our share in assets under management (AUM) is at a robust 69 per cent serving 10 of the top 15 mutual funds. Our equity AUM, despite the headwinds in the markets, expanded by 2.6 per cent quarter on quarter while our overall AUM saw a marginal decline of 1.6 per cent,” he added.