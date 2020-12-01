PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAMPCO eyes Rs 2,000 crore turnover in current fiscal

CAMPCO President S R Satishchandra told PTI that a one lakh square feet facility is being built at Kavu in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district at a cost of about Rs 25 crore and it is planned to be opened in February. It would house arecanut and pepper processing units to start with, followed by cocoa godown at a later stage, among others, he said.

PTI

The Central Arecanut & Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Ltd (CAMPCO) has targeted a Rs 2,000 crore turnover in the current financial year during which it''s giving a major push to expansion activities.

CAMPCO President S R Satishchandra told PTI that a one lakh square feet facility is being built at Kavu in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district at a cost of about Rs 25 crore and it is planned to be opened in February. It would house arecanut and pepper processing units to start with, followed by cocoa godown at a later stage, among others, he said.

A model kiosk showcasing how cocoa is grown and finally made into chocolates, along with a food joint offering local cuisines, is also proposed there with an aim to promote it as a major tourist attraction, Satishchandra said. CAMPCO, a multi-state cooperative society, posted a turnover of Rs 1,848 crore in 2019-20.

Close

CAMPCO has targeted a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year, Satishchandra said. The COVID-19-induced lockdown had no adverse impact on the business operations of CAMPCO, a joint venture between the States of Karnataka and Kerala, he said and also noted that Arecanut is fetching a good price.

related news

CAMPCO had forayed into ecommerce market through e-tailer Amazon with its chocolate products and ''Winner'', a sweetened cocoa beverage mix. "We will now add Arecanut and pepper (on Amazon) in January. We want to reach out to retail customers, home consumers and the younger generation", Satishchandra said.

The Society would also launch "CAMPCO ON WHEELS" from January for procurement of Arecanut from the doorsteps of farmers, he said. "This initiative will be started from Puttur (Karnataka) and Kasaragod (Kerala) regions. Depending on the response, we will take a call on expanding it to other areas", Satishchandra said.

CAMPCO currently operates two exclusive chocolate kiosks at Puttur and Bengaluru. "We are mulling to start such kiosks closer to tourist attractions in Mangaluru, Subramanya, Kodagu and Mysuru", he said.

"New products having natural active ingredients are expected to be launched this calendar year end. CAMPCO has planned 2-3 products along with differently flavoured ''Winner''. All the products have immunity boosting power", Satishchandra added.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.