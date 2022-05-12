Tatas pick Scoot boss Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson

Tata Sons announced on May 12 that the founding CEO of low-cost airline Scoot, Campbell Wilson, has been appointed the MD and CEO of Air India.

Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines. He has worked for the Singapore Airlines group for more than 15 years in countries such as Japan, Canada, and Hong Kong. He had started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Notably, SIA is a partner in Vistara, an airline owned by the Tatas.

He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot -- a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, which he led until 2016. He then served as the Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) of SIA, where he oversaw pricing, distribution, e-commerce, merchandising, brand and marketing, global sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Turkish Airlines boss Ilker Ayci had first been appointed the Air India CEO by the Tatas, but he declined the offer on March 1.

Commenting on the appointment, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India said, “I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline.”

Speaking on the occasion, Campbell Wilson, said, “It is an honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.





