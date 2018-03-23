App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cambridge Analytica Saga: After Zuckerberg, Facebook COO apologizes

In an exclusive interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstein, Sheryl Sandberg said that they are open to regulations. However, she also added that it depends on what type of regulations lawmakers in various countries have in mind.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

A day after Mark Zuckerberg's apology, Sheryl Sandberg, the second in command at Facebook, has also done the same. The company's stock has seen its market cap wiped out by over USD 50 billion ever since it was revealed that user data was harvested by a company called Cambridge Analytica. This was allegedly used to influence the US elections won by Donald Trump.

Cambridge Analytica never should have had this data. They told us they deleted it, but it is our mistake that we did not verify that, she said.

On regulation, Mark has said it is not a question of 'if regulation', it is a question of 'what type', Sandberg added.

