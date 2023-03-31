 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Call money rate rises to 4-year high at over 8% on last day of financial year

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Today, overnight call money rate opened at 8 percent, and touched 8.10 percent during morning, then eased to 7.15 percent.

India’s call money rate has increased sharply to four year high during the morning trade and touched to 8.10 percent at open on March 31, the last day of the financial year. Dealers attributed the rise to high demand for funds in the call money market.

"This is not because of liquidity stress in the system, but demand from few banks led to rise in rates," a dealer with state-owned bank said.

Call money rate is a rate at which bank lend or borrow money from each other on a short-term basis.

On Friday, overnight call money rate opened at 8 percent, and touched 8.10 percent during morning, then eased to 7.15 percent.