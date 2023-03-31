Call money rate rises to 4-year high at over 8% on last day of financial year

India’s call money rate has increased sharply to four year high during the morning trade and touched to 8.10 percent at open on March 31, the last day of the financial year. Dealers attributed the rise to high demand for funds in the call money market.

"This is not because of liquidity stress in the system, but demand from few banks led to rise in rates," a dealer with state-owned bank said.

Call money rate is a rate at which bank lend or borrow money from each other on a short-term basis.

On Friday, overnight call money rate opened at 8 percent, and touched 8.10 percent during morning, then eased to 7.15 percent.

Call money rate is highest March 14, 2019, according to Bloomberg data.

"Due to year end rupee liquidity stress. Since Covid, liquidity has been in surplus and hence there was no such year end spike in rates. But liquidity becoming tight this year, call rates have surged. We expect rates to come down into new financial year," Anindya Banerjee, head of research - forex and interest rates at Kotak Securities Ltd.