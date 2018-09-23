Call back ex-Infy board's remuneration to pay back Rajiv Bansal: Whistle-blower writes to SEBI

A whistle-blower has written to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) demanding that the remuneration paid to Infosys board members, led by former Chairman R Seshasayee, be 'clawed back' to fulfil the severance payout to a former executive, reports The Economic Times.

The whistle-blower urged the market regulator to step into the situation to protect employees, alleging corporate misgovernance in the company during the tenure of its earlier board.

The person asked why shareholders should be penalised for the stupidity of earlier board members. The letter follows a recent arbitration tribunal directive to the company to pay Rs 12.17 crore as severance package to former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal with interest.

Infosys said it will seek legal advice for actions to be undertaken in this situation and has not clearly stated whether it would pay this amount.

Bansal filed a caveat to safeguard his interest and prevent any ex-parte order without hearing him in a suit or proceedings expected to be initiated by Infosys.

This is not the first time a whistle-blower has written to SEBI regarding lapses in corporate governance in the IT major. The person has been demanding that the company make public the findings of independent investigations in cases including the Bansal payout and Panaya case.

The whistle-blower accused former board members of failing their fiduciary duty, adding that all of them received significant payouts for their role but failed to do anything for the shareholders.

Infosys has a claw-back provision in the contracts of all senior executives and the right to use this provision under local laws if it restates its accounts or incurs a loss. It is not clear if these provisions can be used against past board members.

Shriram Subramanian, Founder and MD at InGovern Research Services, said, “I do not think there is any malafide issue unless there is substantial proof time and again.”

Bansal had quit the company in December 2015 and initiated arbitration proceedings in April last year after the board halted payouts. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, a global law firm, was hired by Infosys to investigate allegations in 2017, which announced that the company was clean.