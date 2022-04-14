California reveals its plan to phase out new gas-powered cars by 2035

California on Wednesday made public an aggressive plan to mandate a steady increase in the sale of electric and zero-emissions vehicles, the first step in enacting a first-in-the-nation goal of banning new gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

Under the proposed rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, the state will require 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the state by 2026 to be powered by batteries or hydrogen. Less than a decade later, the state expects 100% of all new car sales to be free of the fossil fuel emissions chiefly responsible for warming the planet.

It would mark a big leap. Currently, 12.4% of new vehicles sold in California are zero-emissions, according to the board.

If the board finalizes the plan in August, it could set the bar for the nation’s automobile industry. California is the largest auto market in the United States and the 10th largest in the world. In addition, 15 other states — including New York, Massachusetts and North Carolina — have previously followed California’s moves regarding tailpipe emissions and may adopt similar proposals.

“This is tremendously important,” said Daniel Sperling, a member of California’s air board and the director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Davis. He said the proposed rule, which he said he expects to pass, sends a signal to the global auto market.

“Other countries and other states, they watch what California does,” he said. “And so this will reverberate around the world.”

The proposal comes as President Joe Biden’s climate agenda is faltering. Biden signed an executive order last year calling for the government to try to ensure that half of all vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2030.

Legislation that would help enable that transition by allocating billions of dollars in electric vehicle tax incentives, however, has been stalled in the Senate. Meanwhile, under pressure to alleviate high gas prices, the president has been urging oil companies to drill for more oil.

Automakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment about California’s proposed rule.

