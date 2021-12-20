MARKET NEWS

CAIT writes to PM Modi, seeks immediate cognisance of CCI verdict against Amazon

CAIT sought the Prime Minister’s intervention in the case after the CCI passed an order imposing a Rs 202 crore fine on Amazon for misleading the body with regard to the Future-Retail deal case and also suspended the 2019 Amazon-Future Group deal approval.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST

The Confederation of All India Traders on December 20 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate attention towards the fraudulent submissions that e-commerce giant Amazon had made to the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The industry body sought the Prime Minister’s intervention in the case after the CCI passed an order imposing a Rs 202 crore fine on Amazon for misleading the body with regard to the Future-Retail deal case and also suspended the 2019 Amazon-Future Group deal approval.

The CAIT wrote in its letter to PM Modi: “The said order has exposed the illegal activities of Amazon. The said order is a hard-hitting, incisive order that has concluded that Amazon had while seeking approval, “submitted false particulars and made false statements” in its notification.

Also read: Future Retail-Amazon battle| This isn’t the first time Amazon is facing allegations of misrepresenting facts

The e-commerce giant had also deliberately made misrepresentations and wilfully suppressed and concealed material particulars and facts, CAIT said.

Such acts, among others, led to influencing the line of inquiry and denied and disabled the CCI an opportunity to assess the effect of the actual combination (of acquisition) with specific focus to the actual intended objectives, it added.

CAIT told PM Modi in the letter that the Enforcement Directorate now needs to take immediate action against Amazon and requested his “immediate intervention in this crucial and critical issue that has larger ramifications on the e-commerce and retail trade of India”.

The letter further requested “appropriate directions to the concerned ministry and government agencies for time-bound action as per the law."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Competition Commision of India #Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) #Future Group #Future Retail deal #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
first published: Dec 20, 2021 07:14 pm

