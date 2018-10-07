App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT urges govt to bring Act on predatory pricing

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body CAIT on October 7 urged the government to bring an Anti-Predatory Pricing Act to regulate and monitor e-commerce business in India.

The trader's body further said that various discounts being offered by e-commerce retailers in their respective different festival sales are nothing but predatory pricing adopted by these sellers.

It shows that instead of B2B they are indulged into B2C sales, which they are not allowed to do and is contrary to FDI policy of the government, the Confederation of All India Traders said.

It is high time that government should bring an Anti Predatory Pricing Act to check such menace of e-retailers, the trader's body demanded.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

