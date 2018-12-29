App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT slams USISPF for terming new e-commerce rules as 'regressive'

CAIT cautioned that any changes made "under the undue pressure of these lobbies will be strongly and stoutly opposed by the traders of India"

Whatsapp

Traders' body CAIT Saturday criticised US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's statement terming as "regressive" the recent changes in e-commerce rules.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleged that it was an attempt of companies like Walmart and Amazon to fire a shot through the shoulders of organisations like USISPF to pressurise the Indian government to bring further changes to their advantage.

CAIT cautioned that any changes made "under the undue pressure of these lobbies will be strongly and stoutly opposed by the traders of India".

"It is highly regretted that powerful MNCs through their respective government try to act as a big brother and in name of consumers and farmers they try to change policies of developing countries," the trader' body said.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) had dubbed the new e-commerce rules as "regressive" and said that the changes would harm consumers, create unpredictability and have a negative impact on the growth of online retail in India.

The forum has asserted that "it is not the government's business to micro-manage businesses" and alleged that the amendments announced came out without any consultation and are akin to changing rules in the middle of the game.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 09:12 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.