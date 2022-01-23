CAIT seeks meeting with CCI chairman; appeals to close probe against Amazon, Flipkart soon

(Representative image)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on January 23 sought a meeting with the Competition Commission of India's Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta regarding investigation and action against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

The CAIT alleged Amazon and Flipkart to have indulged in predatory pricing and capital dumping through preferred sellers. Also, CAIT says the transfer of officer mid-way, who was investigating Amazon, has irked the business community in the country.

Earlier on February 13, 2020, the CCI ordered its Director-General to probe against Amazon and Flipkart, and asked to submit a report within 2 months. However, the order was challenged by firms in the High Court of Karnataka and got stayed.

Later on July 23, 2021, the Karnataka High Court gave its order against Amazon and Flipkart. The appeal by firms was also dismissed by Supreme Court on August 8, 2021, and CCI was asked to continue its probe.

With CAIT members waiting for the probe to end, they allege to have known the news of the transfer of investigating officer Rajinder Kumar.

"In our opinion, a change of investigating officer at such crucial stage of the investigation will send the wrong signal and show the Indian authorities in a poor light that they are playing under the pressure of Amazon and Flipkart. Therefore, instead of making any change, CCI must close this investigation asap," CAIT said in a statement.