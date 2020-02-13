App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT seeks audience with Donald Trump to raise concern over biz practices of Amazon, Flipkart

"We will apprise him of the practices being adopted by US companies in India, especially Amazon India and Walmart-controlled Flipkart to control and dominate retail trade which no country in the world can accept," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday said it has sought an audience with US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting India on February 24-25, to express concern over business practices being followed by American companies like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India.

"We will apprise him of the practices being adopted by US companies in India, especially Amazon India and Walmart-controlled Flipkart to control and dominate retail trade which no country in the world can accept," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has been alleging violation of FDI policy rules by American e-commerce majors to the detriment of domestic retailers.

Khandelwal said that besides sending a communication to Trump, CAIT has also requested Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate a meeting of CAIT delegation with the US President.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25. In addition to New Delhi, he will stop at Ahmedabad in Gujarat to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a stadium.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #CAIT #Companies #Donald Trump #Flipkart

