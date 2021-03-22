English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CAIT objects to DPIIT meeting with ecommerce officials under chambers banner

"It is perfectly fine for DPIIT to meet any of these executives under their own company's banner, but deeply problematic for them to be allowed to pass off their machinations under the holy banners of CII, NASSCOM, Assocham, PHDCCI, NASSCOM, FICCI, etc.," Confederation of All India Traders said.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Traders' body CAIT raised strong objections to the DPIIT meeting India-based representatives from e-commerce majors under the banner of industry chambers, saying it was "akin to falling for wolves in sheep's clothing".

"It is perfectly fine for DPIIT to meet any of these executives under their own company's banner, but deeply problematic for them to be allowed to pass off their machinations under the holy banners of CII, NASSCOM, Assocham, PHDCCI, NASSCOM, FICCI, etc.," Confederation of All India Traders said.

At a vital stakeholder-DPIIT meet on March 19 on issues pertaining to FDI in e-commerce where the Commerce and Industry Ministry had asked one spokesperson from each association to make submissions, an Amazon official represented Ficci but the chamber later said his views represented only one section of its e-commerce members, PTI had reported on Friday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also demanded the government to plug all "loopholes" in press note 2 of the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal announced that more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe March 25 as ''E-commerce Democracy Day'' and on March 28, traders will burn Holi of Amazon & Flipkart at over 1,000 places.

The traders' body claimed this was to register their anger and resentment against "these foreign funded e-commerce companies controlling, monopolising and dominating" e-commerce through "subterfuge" entities like Cloudtail. Emails sent to Amazon, Flipkart and Cloudtail for their comments did not elicit a response.

Close

Related stories

Khandelwal said that "Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) meeting India-based representatives from Amazon, Flipkart percolated under the cover of respected apex chambers of commerce and industry, is akin to falling for wolves in sheep''s clothing".
PTI
TAGS: #Business #CAIT #Companies #DPIIT
first published: Mar 22, 2021 07:39 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.