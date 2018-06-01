App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT files complaint with ED against Flipkart, alleges FDI norms violation

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it "has urged the ED to investigate the business module of other e-commerce companies also as largely everyone is circumventing the law, Flipkart is one example of that".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders' body CAIT today said it has filed a complaint against Flipkart with the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violation of the government's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it "has urged the ED to investigate the business module of other e-commerce companies also as largely everyone is circumventing the law, Flipkart is one example of that".

Emails sent to Flipkart did not elicit a response.

CAIT in its complaint to ED said that Flipkart in the guise of operating under a marketplace model is actively engaged in the inventory-based model of e-commerce.

related news

"Their own admission before a tax authority shows that Flipkart is engaging in buying of goods which are ultimately sold on their platform. Flipkart tried to circumvent the law by routing the sales via their preferred sellers, who are their affiliates.

"It is a clear case of what they cannot do directly, they are doing it indirectly and this goes against the teeth of any law, including FDI policy and as such, Flipkart should liable," the traders' body said.

The FDI policy provides that an E-commerce entity providing a marketplace will not exercise ownership over the inventory -- goods purported to be sold.

CAIT further claimed that Flipkart is also actively involved in selling “Extended warranty” to customers directly.

"Flipkart (either directly or through companies over which they have control over/ownership stake in/ affiliate) is directly “selling a service” to customers directly in violation of the FDI Policy," it added.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 02:03 pm

tags #Business #CAIT #Companies #ED #FDI #Flipkart

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.