CAIT demands Rs 3,000-crore penalty on Siam Makro, alleges violation of FDI norms

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), in a letter written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, demanded a Rs 3,000-crore penalty on Thailand-based Siam Makro for the alleged violation of India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.

The traders' body has claimed that cash and carry brand Lots Wholesale Solutions, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siam, has violated the FDI norms by selling goods to retail or end consumers who do not have the "applicable tax registration".

The FDI policy stipulates that the foreign companies engaged in cash and carry business must verify and ensure that it sells goods to valid business customers and not to end-consumer, CAIT wrote in its letter addressed to Goyal.

"Lots has been regularly violating the FDI Policy by making sales to persons who do not hold trade licenses under Shops & Establishments Act or permits to undertake retail trade" and who are not engaged in a "business involving commercial activity", it said.

The company also sells to persons who have a "non-applicable GST number", the traders' group further alleged. "Such violation is carried out by Lots by issuing four registration cards/add-on cards along with primary registered card to people who are not related to the business activities prescribed in the FDI policy," it alleged.

"Lots encourages B2C customers to use this route (using one of the four cards issued to someone else) to make purchases, while knowing that the cardholder is not a bonified purchaser," CAIT stated in its letter to the commerce minister.

The issuance of four add-on/supplementary cards would mean that at least 80 percent of their customers are not qualified to procure the goods from them, it further alleged.

CAIT requested Goyal to issue "strict directions" to bar Lots from engaging in "B2C retail trade under the garb of B2B wholesale trade". "We would also suggest that a penalty to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore be imposed on Lots," the letter added.

The penalty amount sought by CAIT for the alleged FDI norms violation is around three times the amount invested by Siam Makro. The company, part of Charoen Pokphand (CP) group, had in 2018 announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the cash and carry business, focused on northern India.

The traders' body, apart from accusing the Siam subsidiary of violating the FDI rules, also alleged the violation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms.

Lots sells goods to end customers, who do not have tax registration, by "using some fabricated GST numbers" or by "issuing supplementary registration cards", CAIT said, adding that "based on Lots' modus operandi, it is apparent that it is recording sale of goods to merchants under a GST registration of some other business entity and therefore is effectively promoting the fraudulent use of GST registration".

The CAIT has, earlier, raised complaints against other foreign players who are venturing into the country's retail market. The traders' body had welcomed the raids by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Flipkart and Amazon, whom it has accused of violating the e-commerce rules.

In December 2021, it had marked its strong objection to Amazon's plan to acquire Prione Business Services, calling it a major violation of the FDI norms.

In January, the CAIT had appealed to the CCI to act against Chinese e-commerce player Shopee, accusing it of indulging in predatory pricing and deep discounts which is unfairly hurting the interests of Indian small and medium enterprises.