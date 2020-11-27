CAIT demands 7-day ban on Amazon for violating country of origin rule

Upset over the minimum penalty of merely Rs25,000 on Amazon India for not providing the mandatory details of 'Country of Origin' of the products displayed on its platform, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded that a 7-day ban be imposed on Amazon and other big e-commerce companies for violating the rule and policies.

The CAIT said the fundamental of levying the fine is to make offenders realise for not committing the same offence any more. However, the paltry monetary penalty has no significance at all.

(This is a developing story, please check again for updates)