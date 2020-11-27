PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAIT demands 7-day ban on Amazon for violating country of origin rule

The CAIT said the fundamental of levying the fine is to make offenders realise for not committing the same offence any more. However, the paltry monetary penalty has no significance at all

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Upset over the minimum penalty of merely Rs25,000 on Amazon India for not providing the mandatory details of 'Country of Origin' of the products displayed on its platform, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded that a 7-day ban be imposed on Amazon and other big e-commerce companies for violating the rule and policies.

The CAIT said the fundamental of levying the fine is to make offenders realise for not committing the same offence any more. However, the paltry monetary penalty has no significance at all.

(This is a developing story, please check again for updates)

Close
 
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Amazon India #Business #CAIT #country of origin #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.