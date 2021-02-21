Cairn says hopeful of 'acceptable solution' to tax dispute case

File image: Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy February 21 issued a statement on the tax dispute with the Indian government, stating that it remains hopeful of an "acceptable solution'.

Cairn's statement comes amid media reports that the government has decided to appeal against the global energy major's $1.2 billion arbitration award.

Cairn Energy Chief executive officer (CEO) Simon Thomson and other top management met finance ministry officials on February 18 and 19 to discuss India's retrospective tax demand.

Also Read: Centre to appeal against Cairn's $1.2 billion arbitration award

"We have had cordial and constructive discussions in Delhi over the last few days with officials from the Ministry of Finance. Notwithstanding and without prejudice to our rights under the international arbitration award, we have discussed a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn's shareholders," the Edinburgh-based company said.

"We remain hopeful that an acceptable solution can be found, in order to avoid further prolonging and exacerbating this negative issue for all parties. However, we have also been clear that we must continue to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of our shareholders," Cairn said.

In December 2020, a Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at The Hague ruled that the Indian government should pay damages worth $1.2 billion to Cairn.