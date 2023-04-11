 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cairn Oil & Gas appoints Steve Moore as COO

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Before this appointment, Moore was the technical director and chief growth officer at Energean plc, Europe's leading exploration and production company (E&P) company.

Vedanta Ltd's Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Steve Moore as the firm's chief operating officer (COO).

"Having previously held positions with Shell, Maersk and Mubadala, Moore has over three decades of extensive international experience in technical, operations and executive leadership roles," the firm said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Walker, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said Moore brings a track record of growing reserves and production through the application of technical expertise and the latest technology.