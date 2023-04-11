Cairn Oil & Gas appoints Steve Moore as COO

Vedanta Ltd's Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Steve Moore as the firm's chief operating officer (COO).

Before this appointment, Moore was the technical director and chief growth officer at Energean plc, Europe's leading exploration and production company (E&P) company.

"Having previously held positions with Shell, Maersk and Mubadala, Moore has over three decades of extensive international experience in technical, operations and executive leadership roles," the firm said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Walker, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said Moore brings a track record of growing reserves and production through the application of technical expertise and the latest technology.

In his new role Moore will deliver operational performance, leading technical assurance, HSE governance and business excellence.

He will also have a key role to apply the latest technical expertise and technology to the exciting growth opportunities within the Cairn resource portfolio.

"Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to increasing India's domestic crude oil and gas production with a vision to contribute 50 per cent of India's production and adding reserves and resources," the statement said.

The firm currently produces over a fifth of India's oil and gas.

As one of the fastest developing economies, India is seeking to achieve energy self-sufficiency through a marked reduction in oil imports, which currently account for 85 per cent of national consumption.