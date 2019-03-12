App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cairn holding in Vedanta down to 0.1% after tax dept sells 99% shares

The company reported a net loss of $1.1 billion in the year ending December 31, 2018 'resulting principally from a write-down of Cairn's investments in India', it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

British oil firm Cairn Energy Plc on Tuesday said its holding in Vedanta Ltd has dropped to just 0.1 per cent after the Income Tax Department sold most of its 4.9 per cent stake in the company to recover a retrospective tax demand. Besides realising about Rs 5,000 crore from selling the shares together with redemption proceeds on Vedanta Ltd preference shares, the Income Tax Department has also seized Rs 1,140 crore of dividend due to the British company as well as Rs 1,590 crore of tax refund in an unrelated case, Cairn said in its 2018 financial earnings statement.

The company reported a net loss of $1.1 billion in the year ending December 31, 2018 "resulting principally from a write-down of Cairn's investments in India", it said.

Cairn discovered India's biggest onland oilfield in Rajasthan in January 2004. It later sold the India business Cairn India to Vedanta in 2011 for $for $8.67 billion. It, however, held a small stake of close to 10 per cent in the company. Cairn India was in April 2017 merged into parent Vedanta Ltd. Subsequent to that Cairn Energy held a 4.9 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd.

In the earnings statement, Cairn said it had in January 2014 received a notice from the Income Tax Department, requesting information relating to the group reorganisation done in 2006. Alongside, the Income Tax Department attached the company's near 10 per cent shareholding in Cairn India. In March 2015, the tax department sought Rs 10,247 crore in taxes on alleged capital gains made by the company in the internal reorganisation.

related news

"In that notification, the tax department claimed to have identified unassessed taxable income resulting from certain intra-group share transfers undertaken in 2006, such transactions having been undertaken in order to facilitate the IPO of Cairn India Ltd in 2007. The notification made reference to retrospective Indian tax legislation enacted in 2012, which the tax department was seeking to apply to the 2006 Transactions," the statement said.

"In addition to attaching shares in Vedanta Ltd, the tax department seized dividends due to Cairn from those shareholdings totalling Rs 1,140 crore. The Income Tax Department has also notified Cairn that a tax refund of Rs 1,590 crore due to Cairn as a result of overpayment of capital gains tax on a separate matter in 2011, has been applied as partial payment of the tax assessment of the 2006 transactions," it said.

Cairn in March 2015 initiated an international arbitration against the actions of the income tax department, during whose pendency, the attached shares were sold.

"Between May and October 2018 the tax department sold off 99 per cent of Cairn's equity shareholding in Vedanta Ltd and seized the proceeds of $608.8 million. Shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from Rs 286.83 ($4.25) per share down to Rs 229.68 ($3.23) per share. The tax department also seized the proceeds of $104.3 million on the redemption of the preference shares in October 2018," the statement said.

Cairn is currently restricted from selling its remaining shares in Vedanta Ltd.

Cairn's principal claims in the arbitration, initiated under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, are that the assurance of fair and equitable treatment and protection against expropriation afforded by the treaty have been breached by the actions of the tax department, which is seeking to apply retrospective taxes to historical transactions already closely scrutinised and approved by the Indian government.

"Cairn's plea is therefore that the effects of the tax assessment should be nullified and that Cairn should receive recompense from India for the loss of value resulting from the 2014 attachment of Cairn's shares in Carin India Ltd and the withholding of the tax refund, which together total approximately $1.4 billion," the statement said.

All formal hearings and submissions have now been made and the arbitration tribunal is in the process of drafting its award.

Cairn said the assessment by the tax department of principal tax due on the 2006 transactions is Rs 10,247 crore plus applicable interest and penalties.

Interest is currently being charged on the principal at a rate of 12 per cent per annum from February 2017. Penalties are currently assessed as 100 per cent of the principal tax due.

"The Group has legal advice confirming that the maximum amount that could ultimately be recovered from Cairn by the tax department, in excess of the assets already seized, is limited to the value of Cairn's (India) assets, principally the remaining ordinary shares in Vedanta Ltd," it added.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Cairn Energy Plc #Income Tax Department #Market news #Vedanta Ltd

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Karan Johar Doesn't Care About Box Office Success of Kalank, He is Ful ...

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Pictures of PM, Ministers Taken Down From Most Govt Websites After Imp ...

Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dh ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.