Cafe Coffee Day seeking Rs 8-10k crore from Coca-Cola: Report

VG Siddhartha, the founder of Café Coffee Day, is seeking a valuation between Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore from Coca-Cola for his coffee chain, sources told The Economic Times, adding that he also aims to retain a controlling stake in the business.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to a senior company executive, this would peg the value of the coffee retail business anywhere between three to four times its sales as it expects to close with sales of about Rs 2,250 crore in the year ending March 2020.

“CCD is the only pan-India coffee retail chain, the rest have not been able to scale to its level,” Siddharth Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, told the paper. For Coca-Cola, an investment in CCD means access to retail outlets nationally, also in line with its strategy to diversify into other products in light of the growing awareness against sugary and carbonated drinks.

According to regulatory filings, the Café Coffee Day group clocked in sales of Rs 1,777 crore and Rs 1,814 crore in fiscal year 2018 and 2019 respectively. Set up over two decades ago and headquartered in Bengaluru, it has expanded to include 1,750 stores across the country with 60,000 vending machines. It also has outlets across Europe as well as in Malaysia, Nepal and Egypt.

One of the aforementioned sources also told ET that Siddhartha, one of India’s largest individual coffee planters, heads a plantation group with over 20,000 acre and is “bullish on coffee consumption trends in India”.