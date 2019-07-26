App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:53 PM IST

Cadila's Ankleshwar facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar from July 22-26, 2019, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on July 26 said its manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat has completed inspection by the US health regulator with no observations.

This audit covered both Unit I and II. At the end of the inspection, no 483 observations were issued, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare settled at Rs 234.05 per scrip on BSE, up 1.76 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:53 pm

