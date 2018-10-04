App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila's Ahmedabad biologics unit gets EIR from USFDA

The plant completed the USFDA audit from August 14-24 2018 with zero 483 observations, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare said its biologics manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator with zero observations.

"The company's biologics manufacturing facility located at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad has received an EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) signifying the successful closure of the audit," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare today closed at Rs 380 per scrip on BSE, down 3.13 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #India

