Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market generic blood pressure drug in American market

Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Macitentan tablets, used to treat high blood pressure, in the American market.
Zydus Worldwide DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Macitentan tablets, Cadila Healtcare said in a statement.
The tablets are indicated for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and will be manufactured at Vapi-based CMO Umedica Laboratories, it added.
