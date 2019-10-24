Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for Haloperidol Decanoate injection

Haloperidol is used in the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of tics and vocal utterances of Tourette syndrome.
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Haloperidol Decanoate injection used in treatment of schizophrenia. The product will be manufactured at Liva Pharma's manufacturing facility at Vadodara, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
Liva Pharmaceuticals Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Cadila Healthcare Limited, has received the approval from the USFDA for Haloperidol Decanoate injection, 50 mg (base)/mL and 100 mg (base)/mL, single-dose vials, 250 mg (base)/5 mL (50 mg (base)/mL) and 500 mg (base)/5 mL (100 mg (base)/mL ABI.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:40 am