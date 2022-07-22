Cadbury Gems collaborates with GuardianLink to launch NFTs based on kids' artwork

Chocolate button brand Cadbury Gems has partnered with blockchain platform GuardianLink to convert artwork made by kids around the country into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The base price of the NFTs would be Rs 499. With this launch of its first-ever NFTs through the latest Junior NFT campaign, Cadbury Gems has forayed into the world of NFTs.

As a part of the campaign that went live on Tuesday, Cadbury Gems has also partnered with ‘Save The Children’ to use the proceeds from the NFT sales towards the education of underprivileged children.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Digital collectables and blockchain technology are slowly gathering pace in India and NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers. We hope our campaign works as a springboard and inspires consumers to come and support the brand’s first NFT with a cause.”

Further, Viswanathan said that the campaign aims to foster the bond between parents and the little ones.

“It’s a family activity. In many ways, it’s value creation for the family. A lot of times, kids create things on digital platforms without their parents knowing about it. This creates a gap between parents and kids. But these kinds of activities ensure that parents and kids are talking about something common, it is like creating awareness, it also becomes dinner table conversation, and so on,” he said.

According to Cadbury Gems, from mid-July, parents will be invited to upload their child’s art directly onto the microsite. Through these entries, the brand will curate an online gallery of digital collectables, and potential buyers will be able to purchase these assets through fiat currency.

After every purchase, the NFT will be stored in their wallet. These NFTs will be available on the GuardianLink platform where buyers will be able to bid and purchase them again.

The choco button brand also has plans to foray into the world of metaverse soon, Viswanathan told Moneycontrol.

Food brands are increasingly collaborating with blockchain brands in one way or the other. The talks began in 2020 when McDonald’s and Burger King introduced their NFTs. Starbucks and Taco Bell also showed a growing interest in doing the same.

Commenting on the trend, Ramkumar Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, GuardianLink, said, “Non-fungible tokens bring in an emotional quotient into commerce… And food probably is one of the biggest emotions unifying humans! Food, when looked at as an emotional force, has a lot of potential when it comes to NFTs and even metaverses.”

“GuardianLink looks forward to explore such possibilities with food and it comes to the NFT space. When it comes to NFTs and metaverses, there are no limits on what could be explored. If brands belonging to other domains like fashion can make it big in the NFT space, then food has an equal, if not better, possibility and potential,” he added.