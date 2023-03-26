 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet to consider price caps on gas to stave off rates rising to $10.7 per mmBtu

PTI
Mar 26, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

The global spurt in energy prices post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to rates of locally produced gas climbing to record levels – USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit for gas from legacy or old fields and USD 12.46 per mmBtu for gas from difficult fields. These rates are due to revision on April 1.

The Union Cabinet is likely to soon consider imposing caps or a ceiling on price for majority of natural gas produced in the country to keep input costs for users ranging from CNG to fertilizer companies in check, sources said.

The government bi-annually fixes prices of locally produced natural gas — which is converted into CNG for use in automobiles, piped to household kitchens for cooking and used to generate electricity and make fertilisers. Two different formulas govern rates paid for gas produced from legacy or old fields of national oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), and that for newer fields lying in difficult to tap areas such as deepsea. The global spurt in energy prices post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have led to rates of locally produced gas climbing to record levels – USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit for gas from legacy or old fields and USD 12.46 per mmBtu for gas from difficult fields. These rates are due to revision on April 1.

Going by the current formula, prices of gas from legacy fields are slated to climb to USD 10.7 per mmBtu with minor changes in rates for gas from difficult fields, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Rates of CNG and piped gas for kitchens have already jumped 70 per cent because of previous gas price hike and would climb further, if April 1 rate revision happens.

Sources said the government had last year constituted a committee under Kirit Parikh to look at revision in gas prices that balances both local consumer and producer interest, while at the same time advances the country’s cause of becoming a gas-based economy. The committee has recommended changing the indexation for gas from legacy fields to 10 per cent of prevailing Brent crude oil prices instead of current practice of using rates of gas in surplus nations to decide their price. This, however, would be subject to a floor or base price of USD 4 per mmBtu and cap or ceiling price of USD 6.50, they said.