App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet to consider de-criminalisation of 44 offences under Companies Act: Report

The offences to be considered for de-criminalisation include the non-obedience of disclosure norms, non-obedience of court or National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) orders and violations of norms under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Cabinet will consider de-criminalisation of about 44 offences under the Companies Act, according to flashes run by CNBC-TV18

The offences to be considered for de-criminalisation include the non-obedience of disclosure norms, non-obedience of court or National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) orders and violations of norms under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Cabinet is also likely to consider norms to tighten corporate governance for systemically important non-listed companies. The Cabinet is also considering a proposal for loss-making companies to pay higher remuneration to key management personnel.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 last year said the government is working to decriminalise provision of Companies Act to make it easier to do business in the country. He said the recent cut in corporate tax has brought rates to all-time low for businesses.

related news

Modi had said many provisions of the Companies Act have been decriminalised and work is on to bring in more provisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Companies Act

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.