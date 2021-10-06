MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cabinet to approve Diwali bonus equal to 78 days' wages for railway staff: Sources

In 2019-20, the Indian Railways had given its nearly 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees a bonus of 78 days amounting to a total of Rs 2,081.68 crore.

Yaruqhullah Khan
October 06, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on October 6 is likely to announce a bonus for non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2020-21 which will be equivalent to 78 days' wages, sources aware of the development told Moneycontrol.

The Ministry of Railways has presented a proposal in front of the Union Cabinet for payment of productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees which is expected to be approved by the Cabinet today, sources said.

In 2019-20, the Indian Railways had given its nearly 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees a bonus of 78 days amounting to a total of Rs 2,081.68 crore.

Last year, the Indian Railways had set the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of the bonus at Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee was set at Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The productivity-linked bonus on the railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.
Yaruqhullah Khan
Tags: #Bonus #Covid-19 #diwali bonus #Employees #Indian Railways #pandemic #Railway Board
first published: Oct 6, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.