App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet Secretary led panel may take final call on demerger of NMDC by next week

The Steel Ministry has shown its displeasure over the timing of the proposed disinvestment of the Nagarnar Steel plant as it believes the exercise will hamper the progress of the plant's commissioning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prakash Priyadarshi

The Core Group of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, may take a final call on the proposed demerger and disinvestment plan of NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant located in Chhattisgarh.

Sources that spoke to CNBC Awaaz confirmed that the Cabinet Secretary-led panel will meet on November 28 to deliberate on the issue. Sources also claimed that the group will aim to address the apprehensions shown by the Steel Ministry on the proposed demerger and stake sale of National Mineral Development Corporation's (NMDC) steel Plant.

Close

The Steel Ministry has shown its displeasure over the timing of the proposed disinvestment of the Nagarnar Steel plant as it believes the exercise will hamper the progress of the plant's commissioning.

related news

In a letter referred to the Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the Steel Ministry said that any disinvestment exercise at this stage will delay the completion work of the plant, which is planned to be commissioned by June 2020. NMDC has invested a sum of Rs 15,000 odd crore, and will invest an additional Rs 7,200 crore over the next seven months.

However, the Finance Ministry has prepared a extensive proposal for the Nagarnar plant as it is the part of the government's disinvestment exercise. Sources aware of the matter has also informed that the proposed meeting on November 22 will consider the government's stake sale in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam limited (RINL), which is also facing hurdles.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NMDC

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.