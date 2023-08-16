Cabinet gives nod to PM E-bus Seva Scheme for 100 cities, allocates Rs 57,613 crore

100 cities out of 169 will be connected through E- Bus service, says Anurag Thakur.

The Union Cabinet has approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a press briefing on August 16. A total of Rs 57,613 crore has been allotted to the scheme.

Of this, the Centre will provide Rs 20,000 crore and the balance will be paid for by the state governments.

As part of the scheme, "around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country", Thakur told reporters in New Delhi. The buses will be rolled out in a total of 100 cities, he added.

The cities where the buses will be rolled out are to be selected through a "challenging method", and one of the selection criteria is that their population should be above 3 lakh, the minister noted.

The scheme will be executed under the public private partnership model (PPP), Thakur further said, adding that the government will support the operation of e-buses "for 10 years".

Among the leading private players in the country's e-bus mobility segment are Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto.

The Cabinet, in the meeting held on August 16, also gave its nod to seven railway projects worth Rs 32,500 crore. These projects are estimated to add 2,339 km to the existing network of Indian Railways, and the states that will be benefitted include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal.