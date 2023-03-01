Cabinet okays 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828 crore

The Union Cabinet on March 1 approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 6,828 crore.

The delivery of these aircraft will take place over a period of six years. The HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide effective training.

The aircraft is fully aerobatic and has a tandem seat configuration, air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fuelling, running changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats.

Also Read | PM Modi attacks Congress, says HAL was used to target his govt and instigate people

The aircraft will meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for training of newly inducted pilots, it noted, further adding that the procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators. Being an indigenous solution, the aircraft is configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the IAF, the defence ministry underlined. Related stories India feeling 'little challenged' about EU's carbon tax: Official

SoftBank sells shares worth Rs 954 crore in Delhivery

Moneycontrol Explains: India is upbeat on its ethanol blending target. But what are the challenges? The HTT-40 contains approximately 56 percent indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60 percent through indigenisation of major components and subsystems, it said. The HAL would engage Indian private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain, the ministry added. "The procurement has the potential to provide direct employment to approximately 1,500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3,000 people spread over more than 100 MSMEs," it noted. The acquisition of the HTT-40 also provides a fillip to the Indian Aerospace Defence ecosystem and boosts efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or the self-reliant India campaign.

Moneycontrol News