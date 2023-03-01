 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet okays 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL for Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The government has stated that the procurement has the potential to create employment opportunities for approximately 1,500 individuals directly, as well as up to 3,000 people indirectly through the support of over 100 MSMEs.

HTT-40 contains approximately 56 percent indigenous content (Image: Shutterstock)

The Union Cabinet on March 1 approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 6,828 crore.

The delivery of these aircraft will take place over a period of six years. The HTT-40 is a turboprop aircraft designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide effective training.

The aircraft is fully aerobatic and has a tandem seat configuration, air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fuelling, running changeover, and zero-zero ejection seats.

