Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000-crore post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students

The literacy rate of Telangana recorded was 72.8 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The cabinet on December 23 approved a Rs 59,000-crore post-matric scholarship scheme for four crore Scheduled Caste students over the next five years.

The Centre will provide 60 percent—around Rs 35,534 crore—of the funds, with the remaining 40 percent to come from the states, minister of social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said.

"The cabinet has estimated that with the decision about 1.36 crore students who would have otherwise dropped out of the system would be brought back into the higher education system," R Subrahmanyam, secretary, ministry of social justice and empowerment, said.

The share of the Centre would be directly sent into the bank accounts of the beneficiary students through direct benefit transfer, he said.

"The annual central assistance to the states and union territories will be increased five times to around Rs 6000 crore during 2020-21 to 2025-26 from Rs 1,100 crore in 2017-18 to 2019-20," Subrahmanyam added.