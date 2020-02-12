App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod to Major Ports Authority Bill to replace existing law

Mandaviya said the proposed law is aimed at enhancing the overall efficiencies of the ports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Cabinet has given its nod to Major Ports Authority Bill that will replace a 1963 law governing country's 12 major ports, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said on Wednesday. The approval was accorded at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At present the ports are governed by a ports law of 1963. The Cabinet today has approved the Major Ports Authority Bill that will be introduced in Parliament and replace the existing law," Shipping Minister Mandaviya said.

He said the proposed law is aimed at enhancing the overall efficiencies of the ports.

Close

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

related news

These together had handled 699.04 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during 2018-19.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.