App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 20, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Cabinet approves 2-year moratorium on spectrum dues from telcos

Track this space for all live updates on the briefing following the Cabinet meeting on November 20.

highlights

  • Nov 20, 10:21 PM (IST)

    It is a welcome move. We hope the government will also consider other points like those related to the AGR dues next. The current move will provide relief from a cash-flow perspective, not sure if it will provide relief from the long-term perspective. 
    Rajan Mathews, DG, COAI told CNBC-TV18 

  • Nov 20, 10:12 PM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 10:08 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: Approval has been given today for the Industrial Relations Code Bill. The most important feature is that fixed term employment,as opposed to the contract which prevails as of now,has been approved. 

  • Nov 20, 10:08 PM (IST)

    This simply means the telecom companies get a two-year moratorium to pay their spectrum auction dues. 

  • Nov 20, 10:05 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) looked into the matter of telecom exhaustively.

    In view of the current stress being faced by telecom service providers (TSPs) and in line with reco, the following have been approved.

    To defer receipt of spectrum auction installments due from the TSPs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining installments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the installment payment. The interest as stipulated while auctioning of the concerned spectrum will however be charged so that NPV of the payable amount is protected. Telcos will continue to securitise next payable annual installment via bank guarantee.

  • Nov 20, 09:59 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: Cabinet has also given approval for import of1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onions.

  • Nov 20, 09:58 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: Given approval for establishment of National Institute for Sowa Rigpa in Leh-Ladakh. It will be an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH.  

  • Nov 20, 09:56 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: Cabinet has also given a nod for the ordinance that implemented the corporate income tax cuts.

  • Nov 20, 09:54 PM (IST)

    FM Sitharaman: Regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the Delhi-NCR region has received approval. Will bring in sense of relief for people who have been waiting to hear the plan of action. 

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.