Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Cabinet approves 2-year moratorium on spectrum dues from telcos

FM Sitharaman: A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) looked into the matter of telecom exhaustively.

In view of the current stress being faced by telecom service providers (TSPs) and in line with reco, the following have been approved.

To defer receipt of spectrum auction installments due from the TSPs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining installments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the installment payment. The interest as stipulated while auctioning of the concerned spectrum will however be charged so that NPV of the payable amount is protected. Telcos will continue to securitise next payable annual installment via bank guarantee.