Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Cabinet approves 2-year moratorium on spectrum dues from telcos

Nov 20, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cabinet to consider proposal to cut govt stake in CPSEs
Cabinet approves sale of 5 PSUs including BPCL, Shipping Corp, CONCOR
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for disinvestment in select CPSEs. This includes the government's stake of 53.2 percent Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
It is a welcome move. We hope the government will also consider other points like those related to the AGR dues next. The current move will provide relief from a cash-flow perspective, not sure if it will provide relief from the long-term perspective.
- Rajan Mathews, DG, COAI told CNBC-TV18
FM Sitharaman: Approval has been given today for the Industrial Relations Code Bill. The most important feature is that fixed term employment,as opposed to the contract which prevails as of now,has been approved.
This simply means the telecom companies get a two-year moratorium to pay their spectrum auction dues.
FM Sitharaman: A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) looked into the matter of telecom exhaustively.
In view of the current stress being faced by telecom service providers (TSPs) and in line with reco, the following have been approved.
To defer receipt of spectrum auction installments due from the TSPs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22. These deferred amounts will be equally spread over the remaining installments to be paid by the TSPs without any increase in the existing time period specified for making the installment payment. The interest as stipulated while auctioning of the concerned spectrum will however be charged so that NPV of the payable amount is protected. Telcos will continue to securitise next payable annual installment via bank guarantee.
FM Sitharaman: Cabinet has also given approval for import of1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onions.
FM Sitharaman: Given approval for establishment of National Institute for Sowa Rigpa in Leh-Ladakh. It will be an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH.
FM Sitharaman: Cabinet has also given a nod for the ordinance that implemented the corporate income tax cuts.
FM Sitharaman: Regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the Delhi-NCR region has received approval. Will bring in sense of relief for people who have been waiting to hear the plan of action.