Cabinet may soon take up divestment of 45.5% stake in IDBI Bank: Report

The government's plan to sell its holding in the lender was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 13, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
IDBI Bank | Representative Image

The Union Cabinet may consider a proposal to divest the government's 45.5 percent stake in IDBI Bank. An approval will give the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) the authority to move ahead with the divestment process, Business Standard has reported.

The government will also consult LIC, which owns 49.2 percent of IDBI Bank, before beginning the stake sale process, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"DIPAM cannot move forward with the divestment process until an approval from the cabinet is received, given that banks come under work allocation of the DFS. After the cabinet's approval, intermediaries can be appointed," an official told Business Standard.

The government's plan to sell its holding in the lender was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

"Although the process should have moved faster, we will be able to close the transaction this financial year," the official told the paper.

On March 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the LIC-controlled bank from its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

Presenting the Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to take-up the privatisation of two state-run banks along with IDBI Bank in FY22.
TAGS: #Business #IDBI Bank #India
first published: Apr 13, 2021 09:11 am

