Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet may consider converting GSTN to government entity on September 26

Currently, the Centre and states together hold 49 percent stake in GST Network, the company that provides IT backbone to the new indirect tax regime.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Union Cabinet is likely to consider the proposal to convert GST Network (GSTN) into a government-owned company on September 26.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state finance ministers, had in May agreed to a proposal to make GSTN a government company, with Centre owning 50 percent stake and states together holding the remaining 50 percent.

"Converting GSTN to a government company may be considered by the Cabinet tomorrow," a source said.

Currently, the Centre and states together hold 49 percent stake in GST Network, the company that provides IT backbone to the new indirect tax regime. The remaining 51 percent is held by five private financial institutions - HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NSE Strategic Investment Co and LIC Housing Finance.

Jaitley had in April asked Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to "examine the possibility" of converting GSTN into a majority government company or a 100 percent government company.

Following this, the proposal was put up for approval before the GST Council in May.

The GSTN was incorporated as a private limited company on March 28, 2013 under the UPA government. It is a Section 8 company under the new Companies Act and hence is a not-for-profit entity.

The government stake in GSTN was initially kept at 49 percent and incorporated as a private company to "allow adequate flexibility and freedom" to "ensure timely implementation of the IT infrastructure" prior to the GST rollout.

Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Over 1.1 crore businesses are registered on the GSTN portal.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 07:06 pm

tags #Business #India

