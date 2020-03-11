Cabinet likely to approve rescue plan for telecom companies this week: Report

The Union Cabinet may approve a bailout plan for the stressed telecom industry later this week, according to a report by The Times of India.

The rescue package may include a staggered payment schedule for pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, the report said.

The telecom department - along with the finance ministry and NITI Aayog - is working on the bailout plan, the report said.

Telecom companies have been given a deadline of March 17 to pay AGR dues worth a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter on that date,

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“While the government wants to abide by the orders of the Supreme Court, which remains the top priority, it also wants to ensure that there are no monopolies that are created in the sector, and that all the companies are given a viable option to pay back the massive dues,” a source told The Times of India.

There could be an interest charged on the staggered payments, the source added.

The staggered payments might give telecom players some time to raise funds and clear the dues.

According to the DoT’s estimate, Vodafone Idea owes around Rs 53,000 crore, Bharti Airtel dues are around Rs 35,000 crore. Tata Teleservices’ dues have been pegged at about Rs 13,000 crore.