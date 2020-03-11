App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet likely to approve rescue plan for telecom companies this week: Report

Telecom companies have been given a deadline of March 17 to pay AGR dues worth a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the DoT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet may approve a bailout plan for the stressed telecom industry later this week, according to a report by The Times of India.

The rescue package may include a staggered payment schedule for pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, the report said.

The telecom department - along with the finance ministry and NITI Aayog - is working on the bailout plan, the report said.

Close

Telecom companies have been given a deadline of March 17 to pay AGR dues worth a combined Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter on that date,

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“While the government wants to abide by the orders of the Supreme Court, which remains the top priority, it also wants to ensure that there are no monopolies that are created in the sector, and that all the companies are given a viable option to pay back the massive dues,” a source told The Times of India.

There could be an interest charged on the staggered payments, the source added.

The staggered payments might give telecom players some time to raise funds and clear the dues.

According to the DoT’s estimate, Vodafone Idea owes around Rs 53,000 crore, Bharti Airtel dues are around Rs 35,000 crore. Tata Teleservices’ dues have been pegged at about Rs 13,000 crore.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:58 am

tags #AGR #Business

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.