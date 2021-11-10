Cabinet hikes ethanol prices by up to Rs 2.5/litre effective Dec 1

The government had last hiked the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for doping in petrol by up to Rs 3.34 per litre in October 2020. (Representative image)

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on November 10 has hiked the price of ethanol by 80 paise a litre, a move that will benefit sugarcane farmers and can also lead to a higher blending of ethanol with conventional petroleum products.

The hike pushes up the price of sugarcane-based ethanol to Rs 63.45 a litre from Rs 62.65, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said.

The new prices of ethanol will come into effect from December 1, the minister said. The rate for ethanol from B-heavy molasses and C-heavy molasses has also been hiked by Rs 2.55 per litre and Rs 2.12 per litre, respectively.

The government last hiked the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for blending in petrol by up to Rs 3.34 in October 2020 to ramp up the programme that has benefited farmers and also helped cut down the oil import bill.

The price of ethanol come before the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, a state with a large portion of sugarcane farmers.

"The price hike of ethanol will benefit farmers in 12 states in India," Thakur said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 62.65 per litre from Rs 59.48 a litre for the supply year beginning December 2020.

The price of ethanol from B-heavy molasses has been set at Rs 59.08 per litre from Rs 57.61 per litre earlier, and the price of ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been set at B-heavy molasses Rs 46.66 per litre from Rs 44.54 per litre.India allows doping of up to 10 percent ethanol in petrol to cut import bill and vehicular emissions. It also allows cane grower to get a remunerative price for their produce.

The government has been implementing Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme wherein oil marketing companies sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 10 percent.

This programme has been extended to the whole of India except Union Territories of Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands with effect from April 1, 2019, to promote the use of alternative and environment-friendly fuels.

The government in June 2021 advanced by two years the target for 20 percent ethanol-blending with petrol. According to a government notification, the increased ethanol blend will now kick in from April 2025.

Earlier, there was only price for ethanol but the government fixed different price for different sources of ethanol.

At present ethanol production is allowed from C-heavy molasses, B-heavy molasses, sugarcane juice or syrup or direct sugar.

There has also been talk of using surplus rice for producing ethanol for fuel-blending.