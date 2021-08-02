Cabinet expansion possible on August 4 if list is finalised in meeting with BJP leadership today: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cabinet expansion can take place most likely on Wednesday if the list is finalised in a meeting with the BJP central leadership later during the day.

The chief minister, who reached the national capital late on Sunday night, said the cabinet exercise will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.

His meeting with BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled in the evening.

"The list may get finalised either today or tomorrow. If it gets finalised tonight, the cabinet expansion can take place on Wednesday," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with the BJP chief in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go, he said.

Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names, he added.

"Based on these factors, the numbers and names will be decided. Even how many deputy CMs should be made will also be decided in the meeting," Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that in the current political situation efforts will be made to take every one together.

"We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state," he said.

The CM also said some aspirants have met met him here and held discussions. "They also know not everyone can become ministers," he added.

"We will do in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous cabinet team," he said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.