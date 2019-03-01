App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet clears transfer of Air India's Rs 29,464cr loans, 4 subsidiaries to SPV

The government said the SPV, Air India Asset Holding Company, will hold transferred ‘debt of the national carrier to the tune of Rs 29,464 crore'

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News 

The Cabinet on February 28 approved creation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake divestment of Air India and its subsidiaries. "The Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for creation of an SPV and associated activities for the divestment of Air India and its subsidiaries," the government said in a statement.

The government said the SPV, Air India Asset Holding Company (AIAHL), will hold transferred ‘debt of the national carrier to the tune of Rs 29,464 crore, divest subsidiaries including Air India Air Transport Services, Air India Express and Airline Allied Services (AASL), and divest non-core assets, paintings and artefacts and other non-operational assets’ of the carrier.

The board of AIAHL includes joint-secretary level officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, officials from Air India, Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

According to the government's revival plan, the national carrier will transfer its debt of Rs 29,000 crore to the SPV, which will be tasked with selling these all the above mentioned assets. The sale proceeds from such activities will be used to service the airline’s debt.

After the transfer of Rs 29,464 crore, AI will be left with a debt of Rs 25,536 crore on its books of account.

The Centre had invited bids from potential buyers against its stake of 76 percent. The bid, however, saw no response from the investors nudging the government to initiate Plan-B for the national carrier's revival.

According to sources, the government could sell Air India by early next financial year.
